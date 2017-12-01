CBC News has learned that the Winnipeg Police Service's protocol of making public the names of officers charged with criminal offences was not followed at least three times this year.

Two of the officers are charged with impaired driving, and a third is facing other serious charges.

Winnipeg police have been under scrutiny since the fatal hit and run in October that saw off-duty officer Const. Justin Holz charged with a number of offences, including driving while intoxicated, in connection to the death of 23-year-old Cody Severight.

Police said Wednesday two other officers have since been arrested for impaired driving.

All this prompted Police Chief Danny Smyth to make a statement on Wednesday reassuring the public about the force's commitment to transparency when one of their own is charged.

"Certainly our protocols — we inform the board, we inform the administration. We certainly inform the [Independent Investigation Unit] when these things occur," he told media at a press conference Wednesday.

And Smyth was unequivocal about the public being told as well.

"When charges are laid ... we release publicly," he said. "We do that with everyone, not just police officers."

But CBC News has learned of two cases in which officers were charged with impaired driving this year and the police did not inform the public.

We also found another case where an officer was charged with serious criminal offences but it was not disclosed.

On Friday, Smyth told CBC he made a mistake.

"Be a lesson learned here for me today after you have your story, that be careful when you say 'always,' because clearly I made a mistake here."

In total, police say 12 officers have been charged with impaired driving since 2005, including five in 2017.

On Friday afternoon, police released the names of officers currently facing impaired driving charges:

Jason Garrett, a 28-year member of the service, arrested by the RCMP in February 2017.

Andrew Tighe, a 23-year member of the service, arrested by the WPS in June 2017.

Mike Hawley, an 8-year member of the service, arrested by the WPS in November 2017.

Justin Holz, an 8-year member of the service, arrested by the WPS in October 2017.

The officer arrested on Nov. 20, 2017 by the RCMP in the Headingley area has not yet been charged.

