Drug busts net cocaine, guns and 2 arrests in Winnipeg

Police arrested two Winnipeg men after finding guns and drugs during searches of two homes this week.

Officers executed search warrants on one home in the Assiniboine Park neighbourhood and another in Windsor Park on Wednesday.

Police found two non-restricted firearms, two restricted handguns and 350 rounds of ammunition, which Winnipeg police said was an unusually large amount.

They also turned up $2,400 worth of cocaine, $300 worth of marijuana, packing material and a kilogram of what is suspected to be bath salts, Const. Rob Carver said Friday.

"I think buried in here is the fact there was a kind of inconsequential amount of marijuana seized," he said.

"It goes to the argument that there is a difference from buying marijuana from a legal, safe source, a known source when that legislation comes into effect, and buying it off the street, where it could be contaminated. The people you are buying it from may have lengthy criminal records."

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with 20 weapons and drug-trafficking offences.

He remains in custody but a second, 34-year-old has been released on a promise to appear in court.

That man was also arrested and charged with weapon offences.

More from CBC Manitoba: