Pure fentanyl was seized from a St. James home. (CBC)

Winnipeg police seized an ounce of pure fentanyl valued at approximately $22,400 from a suite on Strauss Drive on Monday.

"This is the type of powder where just a grain or two can kill someone," police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said Tuesday.

Officers from the specially trained clandestine unit dealt with the potentially deadly opioid.

Murray said a single ounce of concentrated fentanyl can be diluted to make 100 ounces.

"To get this quantity of fentanyl off the street is just great," Murray said.

In addition to the pure fentanyl, officers seized an ounce of diluted fentanyl, marijuana, cash and a fake handgun.

Investigators believe these arrests and the seized items are related to drug trafficking within the city.

A 32-year-old man and a woman, 35, are in custody facing numerous drug charges. The man was "well known to police" according to Murray.

"The threat that fentanyl provides to the community remains a priority for the Winnipeg Police Service," Murray said. He added the number of incidents involving fentanyl has remained steady.



