Police markers are scattered across the street and around a silver Chevrolet minivan on Thames Avenue on Wednesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police officers continue to investigate an area outside on Thames Avenue near Watt Street Wednesday morning after reports shots were fired in the area Tuesday night.

Several Winnipeg police detectives were seen entering a home on Thames Avenue Wednesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Officers arrived in the Elmwood neighbourhood at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the K-9 unit combed the area while officers knocked on doors and searched back lanes.

Thames between Watt and Elmwood Road was closed to traffic on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Police haven't released any other details.