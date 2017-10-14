Three people were arrested Friday as part of a Winnipeg police drug bust operation in the northwest of the city.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered a home on Leahcrest Crescent Friday afternoon. Officers found 56 grams of crack cocaine, valued at nearly $4,500, and 110 grams of marijuana, valued at about $1,100, in the home. They also found a "large amount" of money and an assortment of ammunition.

The investigation stems from searches of several homes in the West End police say were used to sell drugs.

One man was charged with drug trafficking, possessing the proceeds of crime and two counts of failing to comply with a weapon prohibition. He was detained by police.

Two women were also arrested and charged with drug trafficking, among other offences. One was detained while the other was released on a promise to appear in court, police said.

