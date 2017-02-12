Winnipeg police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a string of random assaults that took place downtown on Tuesday.

The man has been charged with six counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and 24 counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police allege the man committed the following crimes on Feb. 7:

Assaulted a woman around 7:30 a.m. in the area near River Avenue and Osborne Street before assaulting a man in the same area five minutes later.

Assaulted a woman near Broadway and Edmonton Avenue 15 around 7:45 a.m., resulting in serious injuries.

Assaulted a woman near Hargrave Street and St. Mary Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

Assaulted another woman near St. Mary Avenue and Garry Street five minutes later, resulting in serious injuries.

Assaulted another woman in the 300 block of York Avenue around 8 a.m.

Assaulted a woman near Main Street and Pioneer Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

'Emotional trauma'

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver​ said there didn't appear to be any motive for the crimes.

"I think everyone would ask the question 'Is there something that isn't being discussed here? Is there an element of emotional or mental stability that may be a factor here?'"

Carver said none of the victims are in hospital but all are recovering from injuries.

"This wasn't just ... getting shoved [to] the ground and I think all of the victims are going to be suffering from some long-term emotional trauma."

Carver said one of the victims was knocked unconscious by a strike, while others were kicked and punched.

Police say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The suspect is in police custody.