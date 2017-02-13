A Winnipeg hockey tournament ended in fear and confusion as kids, families and players ran from the arena after reports of a gun on the premises that police later said were false.

Winnipeg police took multiple people into custody after a "disturbance" at the Dakota Community Centre during the Southeast Tribal Days hockey tournament on Sunday evening.

Albert Sutherland of Peguis First Nation came to Winnipeg with his family so his 11-year-old grandson could play in the tournament. He said he was standing in line with his grandson for a treat at the canteen after a game when he heard "loud noises" around the corner.

"There was a big commotion over there and then some people ran by screaming, said 'Get out, there's guys with guns.' I just kept on staying — I thought they were just joking or something," he said.

"A few seconds later, about 20, 30 people come running around the corner and they said, 'Get out, run, run, there's guys with guns.'"

Sutherland said he and his grandson ran out of the building and into the parking lot, where he found his wife and the rest of his family.

"We split in the parking lot because there was people that I knew, their kids were missing and they were crying. So we tried to help them a bit and talked to them there," he said.

No gun on scene, police say

A police spokesman couldn't confirm later Sunday how many people were taken into custody, but said there were multiple individuals involved. However, he said it appeared not all of them would be kept in custody.

Police said none of the individuals had firearms, and said to their knowledge, none had any other type of weapons, either. Police didn't know if anybody had been injured.

"At the end of the day, this is not a major incident," he said.

It's unclear whether charges will be laid.

Social media posts citing guns on scene

After the incident, many took to social media believing there had been a gun on the premises.

In the moment, Sutherland said the worst went through his mind, too.

"It's quite scary to be — you hear this on the news, you know, and you see these things happening in Quebec, there, you know, it's really scary," he said. "When there's a whole bunch of people assembled some people, they think they can just come shooting innocent people. That's what came across my mind there."