Police have expanded an online tool used to report crime in Winnipeg — one that more Winnipeggers used last year than ever before.

"Digital systems that allow people to contact us [or] other government agencies via either their phone or their computers, is what everyone now expects," Const. Rob Carver said.

Carver announced Wednesday the Winnipeg Police Service has updated its Citizen Online Police Reporting System. First launched in 2012, the tool previously only allowed people to report non-violent crimes where there were no known suspects.

With the new enhancements, Winnipeggers can now electronically log reports in eight different categories, including traffic complaints, break-ins into garages and sheds, property or vehicle damage, or theft from vehicles, stores or gas stations.

A total of 16,000 reports were made via the digital system in 2016 — a jump in use of 38 per cent compared to 2015, Carver said.

The tool may have changed, but the requirements for those who file complaints haven't. Anyone who makes a report using the system needs to be prepared to be a Crown witness should the incident go to court.

"That individual who saw [the incident] has to come forward as a witness for this to move forward. If they aren't prepared to do that or that's not feasible, then the Crown is simply unable to pursue that charge," Carver said.

And before you file a complaint, be sure you have all the facts straight.

"If you see me driving [carelessly], you need to be able to identify or describe the vehicle, the plate of the vehicle … as well as describe the person who was behind the wheel," Carver said.

"It wouldn't be unheard of for someone to do that maliciously."