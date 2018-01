Winnipeg police have confirmed they are investigating what they call a "serious assault" on Corydon Avenue involving two victims.

There are blood stains on the ground outside, and police have a number of businesses taped off on the north side of the sidewalk near Cockburn Street.

Investigators have been on scene since 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say there were two victims but would not give any details about the types of injuries.

Police are expected to release more information later today.