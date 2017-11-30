Three people face more than 20 charges, including production of cocaine, after police seized a semi-automatic rifle and $10,000 worth of drugs from a Winnipeg home.

On Wednesday evening, police searched a home on Martin Avenue E. and found the gun, plus ammunition and a high-capacity magazine, as well as about 105 grams of cocaine — which police say is worth more than $7,300 — and roughly 42 grams of crack cocaine, worth around $3,360.

"This is a firearm that's capable of causing a large amount of damage," said Const. Jay Murray at a news conference Thursday morning. "In this case not only did they have the rifle but they also had a high-capacity magazine and the ammunition."

Murray said police have found a lot of firearms this year.

"I hate to say it's something we would find often, but it is. And it's very tragic to have to say that this year."

3 arrested, charged

Police also found packing materials and scales and an undisclosed amount of cash in the house.

Police say "a number of individuals" were inside the home and all of them were taken into custody. Police arrested three people: a 28-year-old man who was known to police, and two 20-year-olds — a man and a woman — who were not.

All three individuals face charges of production of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Murray said police believe the people in the house were turning cocaine into crack cocaine by mixing it with baking soda. The process itself isn't as dangerous as production of some other drugs, he added.

"I don't think it's a huge danger," he said. "There's always inherent dangers, but not to the same level as a fentanyl or meth lab."

The 28-year-old and the 20-year-old man were also charged with possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The 28-year-old was detained in custody. The two 20-year-olds were released on a promise to appear in court.