Two Winnipeg police officers assigned to help investigate an off-duty officer's involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in October have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by Manitoba's police watchdog.

Cody Severight, 23, was killed on Oct. 10 when he was struck while crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue around 8 p.m.

Justin Holz, a 34-year-old police constable who was off duty at the time of the collision, was charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Ten days after the collision, two other officers, who had been involved in the investigation into the death, were placed on administrative leave.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said at the time it was notified of "irregular and improper conduct of two officers." The investigation determined no charges should be laid, an IIU news release said Wednesday.

"Once we were notified by the Winnipeg police service of the two matters, we commenced an investigation into each officer's conduct," said IIU director Zane Tessler.

"It's kind of difficult to discuss the specifics of [my decision] given that everything is intertwined in pending matters that are still before the court. But both matters came to light as a result of the Winnipeg Police Service themselves bringing it to our attention … I can say that at the end of our investigation, I'm satisfied that there was no criminal intent on the part of either officer."

The IIU will now hand the matter back over to the WPS for any internal discipline they may wish to administer, said Tessler.

A spokesperson for the WPS said both officers have returned to duty and that they will not be commenting further.