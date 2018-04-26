Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg man charged with selling child pornography

Notifications

Winnipeg man charged with selling child pornography

A Winnipeg man is accused of using online apps to distribute child pornography.

Social media apps used to distribute material, police say

CBC News ·
Police arrested a Winnipeg man after a social media app administrator reported sharing of child pornography. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

A Winnipeg man is accused of using online apps to distribute child pornography.

Police say the man used a free online calling and messaging service to distribute 160 child pornography images on Sept. 17, 2017.

He then used a social media app to distribute a child pornography image later that month and then a video in October, investigators say.

Police started investigating after the administrator of a social media app called to report the man's activities.

Police raided a home in the Fort Richmond area on April 10, seizing computers and other electronic devices.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on charges including possession of child pornography and three counts of selling child pornography.

He has been detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us