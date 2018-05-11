Man assaulted on Ellice Avenue but police aren't investigating, WPS says

There will be no charges after a man was assaulted by a group of people along Ellice Avenue on Thursday evening, Winnipeg police say.

A passerby told police about the assault between Young and Spence streets at 11:43 p.m., Const. Jay Murray said Friday morning.

There were 10 police vehicles and many officers and paramedics at the scene after the assault.

A number of people were taken into custody for questioning, but no arrests were made, police said.

The man who was assaulted was sent to hospital but wasn't badly injured and isn't co-operating with police, so officers aren't investigating further, Murray said.