A woman who watched her car burn in the driveway of her Charleswood home last week is thankful there was no wind the night an alleged serial arsonist decided to target her vehicle.

Sarah Tasker woke to the sound of neighbours banging on the side of her home in the 100 block of Geraldine Drive around 3 a.m. last Wednesday, warning her that her 2010 Nissan Versa was on fire.

"The whole backend of the car was completely in flames," said Tasker, who watched from her front window as firefighters arrived and quickly put out the blaze. "It was a really calm night and we were really lucky, but it definitely could have been a lot worse.

"If it had have been windy the flames could have easily moved on to the house."

After the fire was put out, Tasker said firefighters told her it looked to be a case of arson, but it wasn't until she logged onto Facebook a few days later that she realized she wasn't alone.

She saw posts from someone else whose car had nearly gone up in flames when a burning stack of newspapers had been left underneath the gas tank.

"As soon as I heard that I thought that is for sure what happened to us because there's a funny mark on the driveway and that mark is for sure from a stack of newspapers or a phone book," said Tasker, who now has melted rubber and plastic stuck to her newly poured driveway. "We used an ice-scraper to scrape off as much of the melted rubber as we could. It's a big mess."

Police say Tasker's car is among 21 vehicles in the St. James-Assiniboia and Assiniboine South area that were targeted by the same arsonist between Aug. 13 and Sept. 3.

21 vehicle fires in Winnipeg0:21

A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday at his home on Hendon Avenue in connection to the string of arsons.

The man, who is known to police, is charged with 21 counts of arson and 21 counts of possessing incendiary material.

"As these fires started to come in, investigators started to determine where likely the majority of these incidents were happening, and we were able to focus on that area," said police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray on Monday. "And it was through some good old-fashioned police work and just being out in the area that they were able to identify a suspect."

Police estimate the total damage adds up to more than $100,000.

Alex Forrest, president of the United Firefighters of Winnipeg, said between the fires allegedly set by the accused and at least another dozen arsons set across the city over the same time period, the past two weekends have been the busiest firefighters have seen so far this year.

"It's not just hurting St. James' fire and emergency medical protection," said Forrest. "You have to draw on everything from St. Vital to the North End to the downtown, so it just really overloads our resources.

Woman incensed after serial arsonist targets car2:09

"Luckily we have the capacity to be able to do this and we've been able to attend to all of them at an appropriate response times."

Tasker is certain her vehicle will be a written off, and she's hopeful either MPI or her home insurance will cover the clean up on her driveway.

In the meantime she said she's relieved to see police have made an arrest made in the case.

"It's just so frustrating," she said. "You feel so violated and you don't feel safe parking in your own driveway.

"It's great that no one was injured but it easily could have spread to somebody's house and someone could have been really injured or somebody could have lost their life."