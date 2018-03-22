Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Krystal Andrews, a young mother found dead in God's Lake First Nation in 2015, CBC has confirmed.

More details about the identity of the person arrested are expected Thursday at 1 p.m. CT when Manitoba RCMP hold a news conference.

God's Lake Chief Gilbert Andrews confirmed the arrest to CBC.

Krystal Andrews, 23, was found dead in God's Lake Narrows in 2015.

Andrews, 23, was last heard from in November 2015 when she called her fiancé to tell him she was on her way home from a friend's house in God's Lake, a community 545 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

She was profiled in CBC's project, Missing and Murdered, a database that chronicles the lives and last days of Indigenous girls and women who have either disappeared or been found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Andrews's body was found on Nov. 9, 2015 in what was described as an isolated area.

Her death was devastating, family told CBC at the time. She was set to marry her high school sweetheart, Terry White, the following year. The couple had been together for nine years and had two children.

Her mother, Beverley Andrews, said Krystal was kind and loving to everyone.

"She had a lot of friends, she had a lot of family," she said following the discovery of her body in 2015.

This is the first arrest made in the case.