Officers wearing tactical gear and several police cruisers were seen outside a home in West Broadway on Thursday morning.

Several police vehicles block off a section of Balmoral Street between Broadway and St. Mary Avenue Thursday morning. (John Einarson/CBC)

Police went to a property on Balmoral just before 8 a.m. CT after reports were made about someone in the area who was possibly armed, Const. Rob Carver said.

At least five cruisers and one unmarked police vehicle blocked off Balmoral near Broadway.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said two people are in custody.

At 9:15 a.m., Carver said police had begun clearing the scene.