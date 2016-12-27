Winnipeg police arrested a man allegedly connected to "serious and violent incidents" after asking for the public's assistance to locate him on Monday.
On Tuesday, police wrote on Twitter they had arrested Dave Athoney Avis.
On Monday, police put out a press release asking for help to locate the 41-year-old man who was wanted on multiple arrest warrants following incidents that took place between Oct. 28 and Dec. 4.
On December 27th 2016 David Avis was arrested details will be released later today—
