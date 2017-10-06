The Winnipeg Police Service's armoured response vehicle (ARV1) was used more for training and community events in its first year than it was for actual tactical for deployments, according to a report to the Winnipeg Police Board.

From July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017 ARV1 — which the force bought in 2015 for $342,800 — was deployed 12 times for training purposes, 27 times for community events, and 34 times for actual police calls.

The 7,710-kilogram vehicle seats eight, has eight gun ports, and is designed "civilian-based police purposes," according to a police news release from the time they rolled the vehicle out in June 2016.

The 27 community events ARV1 made appearances at include the Santa Claus Parade, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Hometown Heroes Night, a Winnipeg Blue Bomber game, and the Polar Bear Plunge. It was also displayed at multiple school events and used in three movie shoots, according to the report.

"Community event deployments refer to events that the WPS attended with the ARV, whether attending a fundraising event, community or school events," said chief Danny Smyth in the report. "The WPS brings patrol cars, the ARV and/or other vehicles in its fleet to events that allow community members to interact with the WPS and become familiar with its vehicles."

The report says ARV1's 12 training deployments included firearm training exercises and active shooter training exercises held at St. Vital Mall and the University of Manitoba.

ARV1 accompanied police to 17 firearm calls, two homicides, one suicide threat, 13 warrant executions and one well-being call, according to the report.

"In each case the ARV was deployed to enhance the safety of the public as well as WPS members," said Smyth.

The Winnipeg Police Board passed a resolution in June 2016 requiring police to provide a report on ARV1's deployments over its first year of operation.

The police service bought the Gurkha tactical Armoured Rescue Vehicle with funds it secured with its own budget in 2015 and notified the Winnipeg Board afterward.

The report goes to the Winnipeg Police Board at its Oct. 13 meeting.