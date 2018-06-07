Police ask women who have been in a relationship with sex offender to come forward

Police are asking any women who have been in an intimate relationship with Apay Ogouk to come forward after the known sex-offender was re-arrested late last month.

The 34-year-old moved to Winnipeg after getting out of an Alberta-based federal prison last spring on a statutory release. He was serving a 3½-year sentence for three counts of aggravated sexual assaulted stemming from incidents in Winnipeg and Calgary.

He was considered a high risk to re-offend against women and moved back to Winnipeg.

Police re-arrested Ogouk on May 23 at a home in West Broadway after a Canada-wide search warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, police said Ogouk was involved in an intimate relationship with a woman in her 40s between February and May of this year.

Investigators have asked any other women who may been sexually involved with Ogouk since his April 2017 release to contact police at 204-984-1888.

He remains in police custody.