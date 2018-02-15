The City of Winnipeg is spending $2.6 million to update the Pan Am Pool.

The construction, which was approved by city council as part of the 2019 capital budget, will replace the pool's ceiling, lighting and public address system.

The ceiling hasn't been replaced since the pool opened in 1967, the city said in a news release Thursday.

"The Pan Am Pool is one of Winnipeg's most highly used recreation facilities and it has served our community well in its 51 years of service," Jenn Sarna, manager of aquatic services for the city, said in the release.

Construction will begin during the pool's regular annual maintenance shutdown at the end of July, the release said.

It's not clear how long it will take to complete the work, but the city said it could continue until the end of the year.

According to the release, officials will work to keep parts of the facility open while construction is underway as long as it's safe to do so.

The city is working with other pool and recreation locations to find available space for swimming lessons, sport clubs, active living members and other pool patrons.