Looking for something to do beyond gobbling up some turkey this Thanksgiving?

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Winnipeg on the holiday Monday:

Malls and stores

Several major malls and stores will be open but operating on Sunday hours. A couple others — Portage Place and Cityplace — will both be closed, however.

All but one of Winnipeg's Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The one at Cityplace will be closed.

Garbage and recycling

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected on Thanksgiving Day as normally scheduled.

If you need to drop things off yourself, here's when you can do it:

The Brady Road landfill will be open 9-5 Saturday and Sunday, and 5:30 a.m. 8 p.m. on the holiday Monday.

The Brady 4R Depot will be open 9-5 Saturday and Sunday, and 8-8 on Monday.

The Pacific 4R Depot will be open 9-5 Saturday and Sunday but closed Monday.

The 4R Depots are places where residents can drop off materials that can be recycled, reused, composted or resold.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate Monday on a Sunday schedule.

Swimming pools

The Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, while the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

All other city-owned pools will be closed.

Libraries

City libraries will be closed Monday.

Online services – including downloadable eBooks, streaming movies and music, catalogue searching, and holds and renewals – are available anytime on the Winnipeg Public Library website.

Animal Services Agency

Closed on Monday.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. throughout the long weekend.

Cemetery offices will be closed Monday.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

The Winnipeg Parking Authority's offices will be closed throughout the long weekend. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.