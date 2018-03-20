Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 67-year-old Ontario man last seen in Winnipeg nearly two months ago.

Gaston 'Joseph' Plante was last seen by family in Ontario in September, and is believed to have travelled to Winnipeg. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Gaston Plante, who also goes by Joseph Plante, is from Hornepayne, Ont. — 259 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay — but hasn't been seen by family in that province since September 2017, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Plante is believed to have travelled to Winnipeg, where he was last seen in the downtown area on Jan. 22, police said.

Family members told police Plante has been living a transient lifestyle for the past 40 years.

Plante is described as six feet tall and 250 pounds, with a heavy build, blue eyes and medium-length, light-brown and white hair.

Police are concerned for his well-being, the release says.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.