Warm weather put an end to a number of winter festivities on Saturday, but it didn't stop about a dozen Winnipeggers from getting their groove on in an afternoon dance party where the dress code was simple: wear a onesie.

Jordan Voth was one of the co-ordinators of the event. He said the original intention was to support the Winter Pride celebration that had been set for Saturday along the Red River Mutual Trail.

"They were going to do their thing down at The Forks," Voth said. "We thought to kind of add to it with some onesies and have some fun with that."

The event was cancelled when the river trail was closed due to rising temperatures, but the dance party went ahead, taking place on the walking trail alongside the river just for fun, Voth said.

Dancers large and small busted a move at the afternoon event. (CBC)

So, why onesies?

"They're colourful, fun," Voth said. "People like 'em."

Voth said the event was organized by Full Bloom, a new event-planning group in Winnipeg.

Saturday's Winter Pride After Party will still take place at 437 Stradbrook Ave. from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.