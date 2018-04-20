1 in hospital in critical condition after van drives into Nygard International building

A man is in hospital in critical condition after the white van he was driving crashed into a building and caught fire in Winnipeg early Friday morning.​

Just before 5:45 a.m., the van drove into the side of the Nygard International building on Notre Dame Avenue west of Weston Street, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg police said.

The man was the only person in the van. The fire started inside the van after the crash, the spokesperson said.

Westbound lanes of Notre Dame Avenue were still closed just before 8 a.m. and police were still at the scene.

The spokesperson said police will likely be there for several hours.