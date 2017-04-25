A former Manitoba nurse was fined $10,000 and had her registration cancelled after she was found guilty of professional misconduct for stealing the identity of another nurse to get access to narcotics.

The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba recently made the finding against the nurse following an investigation into misconduct that dated back to 2013.

The committee's decision says the nurse voluntarily surrendered her registration in November 2013 following an employer complaint, but then sought and obtained employment as a registered nurse in other centres using the stolen identity of another nurse with an active registration.

The committee said she worked under that name for three days in a row, from July 23 to 25, 2015.

The woman didn't appear at the committee hearings, the decision states.