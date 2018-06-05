'Something's got to be done': Riders at vigil for motorcyclist killed in crash call for awareness

Friends of a Winnipeg father who was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on Saturday say they'll remember him for his friendly, respectful attitude — and his recognizable kilt.

Robert Benson, 40, known to most of his friends as Matt Cave, died after his motorcycle collided with a van at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Home Street on Saturday.

"He was an exceptional man, an exceptional bouncer who had a lot of respect for people and treated them the right way," said Louis Daoust, outside the Marion Hotel where Benson had worked security.

"A memory I have of him is [him] wearing his kilt here when he would come to work. That was my fondest memory of him because that was part of his heritage, so good on him."

This ride is important, because you realize that we enjoy bikes, but we also are people and we love our families. - Cindy Wiebe

"He was just an amazing person," said Candy Liebrecht, one of Benson's close friends.

"A father, a hard worker, somebody who worked at the Marion to keep his community safe, and that was his No. 1 priority, no matter what was going on."

Dozens of Winnipeg bikers gathered at the hotel Tuesday night for a motorized vigil in Benson's honour. The planned route started at the hotel and went to the crash site and back again, stopping at the Manitoba Legislature on the way to raise awareness about motorcycle safety.

Benson would have celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary this summer, his family has said.

"Even though we ride bikes, we're sisters and moms and grandmas. We have our own families to go home to," said Cindy Wiebe, who rode in the vigil.

"So this ride is important, because you realize that we enjoy bikes, but we also are people and we love our families."

Shortly before the ride began, Wiebe said she hadn't known Benson well, but he always came up and chatted with people at the Marion.

"Taking care of things on the patio and inside, you know? He'd just kind of look over everybody," she said.

"Absolutely everyone knows him by his kilt," she added.

Wiebe was there with Ray Scott, who echoed her call for increased awareness among drivers about motorcyclists on the road.

Benson's death was the third motorcycle fatality on Manitoba roads this year — all within the last five weeks.

​"Too many of our friends are getting killed on motorcycles," Scott said.

"Just one after another. Something's got to be done."