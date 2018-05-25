Winnipeg mother who abducted kids doesn't understand impact of actions, judge says

A Manitoba judge told a mother who pleaded guilty to abducting her two children that she seriously doubts that the woman fully understands the seriousness of what she did.

On Thursday, provincial court judge Tracey Lord sentenced the woman — who cannot be named because of a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identities of her children — to 18 months in prison for the June 2016 abduction, which ended with a high-speed police chase in rush-hour traffic.

With credit for time already served, it means the 45-year-old woman will spend another 30 days in prison.

Although she believed the mother was motivated by love for her kids, Lord said statements the woman has made attempt to minimize her actions and raise doubt about her sincerity when promising to follow court orders

"[Her] acts, while motivated by love, destroyed her relationship with her children and deprived them of a bond that they deserve to have. She continues to blame others for the situation and lacks insight into her own responsibility for where she finds herself and the damage she has done," Lord said.

The Crown sought a sentence of two years less a day, while the defence had asked for no further jail time. Lord sentenced the woman to serve one more month in jail, followed by three years of supervised probation.

Abducted from foster placement

The 45-year-old said her actions were "just a mistake" and denied that she had planned to abduct the children, but Lord said facts of the case contradict that.

On June 20, 2016, amid a contentious custody battle with the father of her pre-teen children, the woman went to the house where they had been placed by Child and Family Services.

At the time, she was on bail for violating a court order not to have contact with her children.

A wig was found in the front seat of the abandoned SUV. (Shawnee Scatliff) She left with the children and disappeared for several days, keeping them in a house which her father had rented under a false name.

The woman was arrested on June 24, 2016 after police spotted her driving with the kids in the area of Amherst Street.

When officers tried to pull her over, she sped off, hitting a police cruiser.

She then drove to the area of Deer Lodge Place and got out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot with her kids to a nearby park "where she was arrested with her children watching as they attempted to hide in the bushes nearby," Lord said.

She had withdrawn all the money from her bank account, and a wig was found on the passenger seat of her vehicle when police arrested her, suggesting she was trying to disguise herself, Lord said.

Woman 'doesn't care what the court says'

Although her guilty plea in July 2017 shows a sign of remorse, Lord said the woman has made statements since then that cast doubt on her willingness to abide by court orders.

In September 2017, the woman uploaded a series of videos to YouTube in which she criticizes the court system, her ex-husband, and CFS.

"She is explicit in saying that she doesn't care what the court says and that those in her position should not accept what the court is doing to them," Lord said.

The impact on the children has harmed their social development, Lord said, citing a report by CFS on her daughter.

"Despite how she may have felt in the past, [the girl] is now scared that her mother will return and take her again. She suffers from nightmares and has trouble sleeping and she doesn't go outside to play at recess," Lord said.

Family members and friends all appear to support the woman in her belief that she has been treated unfairly by the court system, Lord said.

"Some question whether her behaviour is criminal, most believe that she has been treated unfairly and that she doesn't deserve what has happened to her, and all believe that she should be allowed to have contact with her children," she said.

In March 2018, while on bail, the woman was arrested for impersonating a police officer and breaching a court order not to come within 200 metres of her children. Those charges are still before the court.