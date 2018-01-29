One year after six men were killed in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, Shahina Siddiqui said she still carries the pain of her community's loss.

"Literally, you feel the same pain. I can imagine what the families must be feeling — it's like you're reliving it. Your emotions are very, very strong," said Siddiqui, the executive director of Winnipeg-based Islamic Social Services Association.

"I feel exhausted with the pain, with things that have not changed which we hoped after this would change. And also a feeling of apprehension — what next? It's a lot of emotion, lot of pain, lot of grief."

On Jan. 29, 2017, a gunman entered the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre while worshippers were praying and opened fire. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, goes on trial in late March on six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm.

Siddiqui was part of a small committee that organized a memorial service at the Manitoba Legislature in honour of the first anniversary of the shooting. Dozens of Winnipeggers attended the event, including politicians, police officers and the city's Bear Clan Patrol.

Large photographs of each one of the victims were stood up at the foot of the steps of the legislature's rotunda, each with a candle, a rose and two Canadian flags. Their names were written on their pictures: Azzedine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Abdelkrim Hassane, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry.

The memorial service was important to honour their memory and so people would see their deaths were not in vain, Siddiqui said.

"We wanted people to show their solidarity, stand with the families of the victims, but also with the Muslim community of Canada at large, and come together and say, we will not stand for hate. We will stand with each other. We will not let hate divide us," she said.

Shahina Siddiqui, executive director of Winnipeg-based Islamic Social Services Association, helped organize the vigil on Monday. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Organizers also called on the government to declare the day a national day of remembrance and action against Islamophobia.

'Do you think it can't happen here?'

Omar Kinnarath, another organizer of the event, said the shooting was one of the moments in his life where everything stopped.

"[It] brought a lot of questions — are we as a country … advancing in our understanding of Islams and Muslims, or do we still have a problem with Islamophobia and xenophobia?"

Siddiqui said it's been "a very heavy year" since the tragedy, including other displays of Islamophobia.

"Our children have, in fact, been impacted the most. They have experienced fear. They're asking themselves, what next? What will happen? Are we safe saying we are Muslims?" she said.

"We continue, we carry on. But to deny that it has impacted us all in very different ways and very intensely — that message of hate has been internalized.

"That someone can hate you so much for who you are that they're willing to take your life, how do you reconcile that? How do you, as people say 'get over it'? How do you get over that? And why should we get over it?"

Siddiqui called on the public to speak out against hatred whenever and wherever they see it and to get to know Muslim people if they don't already.

"One Canadian hurt by hateful violence [means] all Canadians are hurt. We can't be a community till we feel for each other," Siddiqui said.

"And also, if it can happen there, do you think it can't happen here?"