Missing woman believed to be in Winnipeg

Kiara May, 29, is described as five-foot-three with a thin build. (Winnipeg Police Service)Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing woman believed to be in the city.

Police believe she's in Winnipeg and are concerned about her well-being.

May is described as roughly five feet, three inches tall, with a thin build, hazel eyes and long, curly brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

