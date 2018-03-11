Reginald Copenace, 61, is now clean-shaven, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown coloured bomber-style jacket with reflective strips, blue jeans and a blue and grey coloured hat with ear-flaps. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing man with dementia last seen in the Spence neighbourhood.

Reginald Copenace, 61, was last seen around 5 p.m. on the 600-block of Notre Dame Avenue, Winnipeg police said Sunday.

"It's a concern because Mr. Copenace has been diagnosed with dementia, and that puts him at a higher risk," said Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service. He added Copenace has gone missing before and may be confused.

"His choices may not get him back to safety: he may not know where he is, he may not know to ask for help, he may not know to seek shelter, which would all put him at additional risk."

When Copenace has gone missing in the past, he's travelled to the south of the city, Carver added.

Police are further worried because of chilly temperatures.

Copenace is described as clean shaven, about five feet, seven inches tall, with a medium build and short black hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a brown coloured bomber-style jacket with reflective strips, blue jeans and a blue and grey coloured hat with ear-flaps.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Copenace's whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.