Former Morden mayor enters Winnipeg mayoral race

The former mayor of another southern Manitoba city will run for the top job in Winnipeg in the upcoming mayoral race.

Doug Wilson, who served as mayor of Morden, Man., from 2006 to 2010, was one of two officially registered mayoral candidates listed on the City of Winnipeg's website on Wednesday, the day after registration started.

The other, Winnipeg business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, also registered her campaign on Tuesday.

"I'm very much looking to a lively and inviting campaign," Wilson said Wednesday.

Both he and Motkaluk will be looking to unseat Brian Bowman, who has not officially registered his campaign but announced his intention to run for a second term in March.

Former Winnipeg Transit driver Don Woodstock and government-relations consultant Ajay Chopra have also indicated their plans to run in the civic election, though Chopra said he may run for a council seat.

Wilson said he's spent much of his life in Winnipeg and returned to the city in 2013 after 14 years in Morden, a community of roughly 8,000 people about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Wilson said he'll make details about his platform public at a formal campaign announcement on Friday.

Mayoral candidates have until September to register their campaigns. The registration period for council candidates starts on June 30 and also ends in September.

The vote is slated for Oct. 24.