Winnipeggers go to the polls tomorrow to elect a new mayor, and the two candidates believed to be the front-runners — Brian Bowman and Judy Wasylycia-Leis — are doing all they can to get the vote out.

Results of a poll released this week by Insightrix Research for Global News and CJOB suggests that the two are neck-and-neck. Bowman has 38 per cent support of those polled, while Wasylycia-Leis is at 36 per cent.

Both candidates said they will keep working the phones, going door-to-door and using social media to get the word out, as well as making sure voters get to the voting stations on Wednesday.

"I believe we have great momentum going into the election on Wednesday, and I'm looking forward to doing everything I can to make sure we pull that vote and win the day," Wasylycia-Leis said Monday.

Bowman said he's feeling his own campaign's momentum grow, and volunteers are reaching out in any way they can.

"You have to work for it, and Winnipeggers want a mayor who's not going to take them for granted

and so what we're going to do is we're going to just work as hard as possible," he said.

The Insightrix Research poll puts Robert-Falcon Ouellette in third place, followed by Gord Steeves, Paula Havixbeck, David Sanders and Michel Fillion.

Of the people polled, 29 per cent were still undecided.

A total of 802 people took part in the poll, which was conducted by phone between Oct. 7 and 17. The margin of error is 3.5 per cent 19 times out of 20.