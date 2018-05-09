Winnipeg mayoral race gains another candidate
Another candidate has registered to run for mayor of Winnipeg.
Umar Hayat, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, is fourth to register
Umar Hayat describes himself as an entrepreneur, real estate investor and a stock trader. He registered his campaign on Tuesday.
Business development consultant Jenny Motkaluk, former Winnipeg Transit driver Don Woodstock and former Morden mayor Doug Wilson have also registered their campaigns.
Incumbent Brian Bowman says he will seek a second term but has yet to register, a move candidates must make before they raise or spend any campaign funds.
Winnipeg's election takes place Oct. 24,