Winnipeg business consultant makes mayoral run official

Winnipeg business consultant Jenny Motkaluk has decided to run for mayor and will attempt to unseat incumbent Brian Bowman this fall.​

Motkaluk said Monday she plans to register her mayoral run on Tuesday, when the six-month campaign period begins.

Candidates for mayor must register before they can raise of spend any campaign funds.

Motkaluk ran for the Mynarski council seat in 2010 but has never held public office.

In an interview in March, she questioned Bowman's focus on reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians and completing more rapid transitways.

"It seems clear to me that the mayor's priorities are not aligned with the priorities of the public, they're not aligned with the priorities of ordinary families like mine," she told CBC News at the time.

Bowman said in March he will seek a second term as mayor.

Mayor Brian Bowman, seen outside Bell MTS Place with his wife Tracy, is seeking a second term. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

No incumbent mayor has been defeated in Winnipeg since Stephen Juba defeated George Sharpe in 1956.

Former Winnipeg Transit driver Don Woodstock and government-relations consultant Ajay Chopra have also signalled their intentions to run for mayor, though Chopra said he may run for a council seat,

Winnipeggers vote on Oct. 24.