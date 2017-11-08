Winnipeg's mayor said he's spoken to his Edmonton counterpart about his city's Canadian Football League team —​ but not to make the customary playoff bet.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (12-6) host the Edmonton Eskimos (12-6) in the CFL's western semifinal playoff game Sunday at Investors Group Field.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said while he has yet to speak to Edmonton counterpart Don Iveson about the game, he has made his feelings known about the club's name, an antiquated term for the Inuit people of Canada's North.

"I think there's an opportunity to have a more inclusive name. That's obviously a decision for the team and I will ultimately respect that," said Bowman, a Mé​tis privacy lawyer who has made reconciliation with Canada's Indigenous Peoples a political priority for city hall.

Calls to change the Edmonton Eskimos' name have been made several times in recent years, along with similar petitions to the NFL's Washington Redskins, Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

Bowman, who is Winnipeg's first Indigenous mayor, said he has not had time to make a bet with Iveson on the outcome of the game.