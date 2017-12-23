Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman aired grievances on Saturday — just not his own.

On Saturday morning — just in time for Festivus, the Seinfeld-created "holiday" that involves the airing of grievances — the mayor tweeted out a video of himself reading mean comments sent to him over the past year via Twitter, in the style of talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The criticisms Bowman reads out in the video range from general — "I've seen more organized monkey s--t fights at the zoo," for instance — to issue-specific — targeting the city's clean-up budget and the state of roads, for example.

Others were downright personal: one lengthier tweet Bowman read included jabs like "incompetent," "asinine" and "delusional" before finishing on the low note of "altogether useless."

But Bowman himself wrapped up the video on a positive note, thanking the tweeting public for the feedback and wishing everyone a happy new year.

Mayor Brian Bowman reads mean tweets. Enjoy! #meantweets #mbpoli pic.twitter.com/XRbVfq4Hua — @Mayor_Bowman