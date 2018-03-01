A Winnipeg woman says she's shaken and still afraid after a man stopped his truck in front of her and began masturbating while she was walking Thursday afternoon.

"I can't get his image … like, his face out of my head," said the woman. CBC News is not naming her due to safety concerns.

"I see him still … I feel traumatized by it. I'm scared, I am honestly scared."

The woman said she was leaving Lord Roberts School in South Osborne around 1 p.m. when a man in a grey truck drove past her and asked directions to a nearby community centre.

The woman, who is pregnant, didn't think anything of it at the time and told him how to get there, she said. But a few minutes later, as she continued to walk, the man drove by again.

"I then pulled out my phone, because I kind of got a weird feeling," she said.

A block or two later, she was walking through an intersection near a back lane when the truck drove by a third time. This time, the man stopped his truck right beside her, boxing her in against a garage. He began masturbating and asking her if she was "interested in that," she said.

"I was really scared," she said. "I didn't know what he was going to do, I didn't know what his intentions were. I honestly thought he was going to hurt me and going to hurt my child."

She called 911 immediately and ran away, she said. She didn't note his licence plate because she was so focused on getting to safety, she said.

"At the time, I was just thinking about, 'Oh no, what is he going to do to me and my baby? What is he going to do to me? What is his intentions?'" she said. "My main focus was just getting out of there and getting help."

Find safety, phone 911: police

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the service got a call around that time matching that description, but he said without a licence plate, there is little police can do to track the man down.

When incidents like that happen, police encourage victims to get somewhere safe as quickly as possible and call 911, he said. The safe place could be somewhere public, like a business, or even a nearby home.

The woman said she hopes that after sharing her story, she can help identify the man. She's concerned because the incident took place so close to a school and that the man asked for directions to the community centre with a daycare on site.

"I'm hoping that maybe the school caught his car on camera or licence plate on camera or something, or someone sees him in the area or recognizes him," she said.

The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s with dark hair in a bun, she said. He wore black stretcher earrings in his ears and dark clothing, she said. He drove a grey truck that may have been a Honda.

She also hopes that parents take the chance to remind their children about safety.

"Be aware, because once again, he just asked me for simple directions," she said.

"I just hope that this doesn't happen to any child, anyone else," she said. "Any adult, any child, anyone."