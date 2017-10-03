A Winnipeg firefighter and jiu-jitsu instructor accused of sexually assaulting a woman and two underage girls will spend more than 30 days in solitary confinement before he can ask for bail because of limited court availability.

Manuel Ruiz, 52, has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 22. Ruiz is charged with multiple offences, including sexual assault of a child, forcible confinement and luring a child, stemming from accusations of sexual abuse against three people dating back to 2001.

Ruiz appeared in court on Tuesday via video link from the Remand Centre to try to schedule a date for his bail hearing.

Due to a tight court schedule, the half-day hearing won't take place until Oct. 25.

Ruiz's lawyer, Matt Gould, said his client is being treated unfairly.

"The court system is imposing on Mr. Ruiz that he will spend over a month in something the size of a medium walk-in closet," Gould said.

"I think that's important for people to understand, that someone who's innocent till proven guilty is not even given an opportunity to request release on bail to wait for trial, and they're in a room the size of a closet for approximately a month."

Provincial court Judge Fred Sandhu told court he understood Gould's concerns and would feel the same in the defence's shoes.

Sexual assault accusations from 2001, 2005, 2006

Among other allegations, Ruiz is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a jiu-jitsu studio in 2001.

During the investigation into that allegation, officers found another woman who reported being sexually assaulted by Ruiz at a different location in 2005 and 2006.

A third victim, who is still under 18, said Ruiz contacted her through an online advertisement for escort services and paid her for sex from 2015 until recently, police said last month.

Police told CBC News in September they've been contacted by more than a dozen people regarding Ruiz since releasing details of the investigation.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service told CBC News last month that Ruiz has been removed from active duty. The 25-year veteran had been promoted to lieutenant within the last year.