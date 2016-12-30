Much of southern Manitoba is under a snowfall warning as an Alberta clipper blows into the province Friday.

Southwestern Manitoba is expected to get the worst of the snow, with 15 centimetres forecast for Brandon, while Winnipeg is expected to get about 10 cm, CBC meteorologist John Sauder said.

The storm will also bring gusty wind as the clipper sweeps in from the west, so some blowing and drifting snow is expected, and highway conditions could become hazardous.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the areas in red, including Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, Virden, Souris, Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park, Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest. (Environment Canada)

The snow started falling on Saskatchewan early in the morning and is forecast to start falling on Westman mid-morning, then blow into the Red River Valley later in the morning, the Environment Canada weather warning states.

The snowfall warning is in effect for areas including Brandon, Killarney, Riding Mountain National Park, Morden and Winkler, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Sprague, Virden and Souris.

Winnipeg is forecast to miss the worst of the snow, with the northern edge of the storm going over the city.

Winnipeg forecast for Dec. 30

High -9 C.

Cloudy with 5-10 cm of snow beginning to fall by mid-morning.

Wind southeast at 15-20 km/h in the morning.

Wind shifts to east and 30-50 km/h in the afternoon.

Light snow tapering off in the evening then partial clearing overnight.

Normals for this time of year are a high of -12 C and a low of -22 C.