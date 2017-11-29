Mayor Brian Bowman says the City of Winnipeg has been asked to cover more of the costs of operating ambulances because the province has frozen its funding for the health-care service.

After a week of complaining about flat provincial funding for Winnipeg Transit, Bowman said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has told the city its ambulance funding has been frozen at 2016 levels.

"We've had to table a preliminary budget for 2018 without even knowing what provincial funding was going to be for 2017," Bowman told reporters on Wednesday at city hall.

"Like transit, the provincial government appears to have unilaterally decided to abandon a long-standing city-provincial cost-sharing agreement, this time for ambulance service."

Prior to 2017, half the cost of ambulance rides was covered by passengers, with the city and province each covering 25 per cent. Bowman said the city has been informed by the province, through the health authority, that this deal is no longer on the table.

"This funding agreement has been in place for many, many years, at least since the 1990s, but for whatever reason, it now appears to have been abandoned. This will create significant financial issues in both 2017, a fiscal year we've almost completed, as well as in 2018," Bowman said.

The mayor said he does not know specifically how much money this will cost the city and he's seeking more information from the province. City budget documents suggest the shortfall could be $12.4 million next year.

The province provided the city with $23.8 million in ambulance funding in 2016 and was expected to give the city $29.3 million this year and $36.2 million in 2018 for the service, budget documents say.

​The Progressive Conservative government has been asked for comment.

The mayor's comments about ambulance funding follow Bowman's announcement Winnipeg plans to hike bus fares by 25 cents next year and cut up 23 routes to make up for an $8.3-million shortfall in expected provincial transit funding.

The province froze funding for transit at 2016 levels, ending a deal to cover half of transit costs that are not covered by fares.

The province responded to complaints from the mayor by stating Winnipeg receives a generous grant and must make its own financial decisions.