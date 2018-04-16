Man slashed in chest after knifepoint carjacking

A Winnipeg man was slashed in the chest after a carjacking in which he was forced at knifepoint to drive two people around before being robbed, police say.

The man, 50, was standing near his rental car on Sargent Avenue near Lipton Street on the evening of April 8 when two people approached him and one took out a knife.

The pair demanded a ride, with the knife-wielder sitting behind the man in the car and continuing to threaten him with the knife, police said.

Eventually, the car made its way to a Selkirk Avenue back lane where the two people demanded the man's money and car keys. When he said he had no money, one of the robbers slashed the victim in the chest with the knife. He was then forced to give up his bank cards and PINs.

The man was left behind as the pair took off in the vehicle. Police were called at about 6:25 p.m. and the man was taken to hospital and released.

On Friday at about 12:45 a.m., the police helicopter spotted the stolen rental car being driven erratically on Parr Street near Mountain Avenue. Two people in the car abandoned it and they were chased down by officers and the K9 unit, directed by the police helicopter, police said.

A 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman face several charges of possession of the proceeds of crime. They were not charged in association with the carjacking.

A day later, one of the suspects from the robbery was found by police and charged. A 30-year-old man faces assault with a weapon and robbery charges.

Police are still looking for the second carjacker.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).