A Winnipeg man who fled to the United States after being charged with sexual assault and incest related to crimes against children has been arrested in North Dakota and extradited back to Canada.

The 27-year-old man was charged in April 2010 after members of the police child abuse unit began an investigation into a suspected sexual assault.

Police arrested the man and later released him on a promise to appear. Once out of custody, police say the man fled to the U.S.

Police recently applied for an extradition order and in August, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested him in Grand Forks, N.D.

Winnipeg police are crediting a co-ordinated effort with American authorities for bringing the man back to Canada.

"It's taken seven years to identify where this individual was and get the extradition order," Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said.

American authorities turned the man over to Winnipeg police at the Emerson border crossing on Wednesday.

The man faces two charges of sexual assault, two charges of sexual interference and two charges of incest.