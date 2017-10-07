A man wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed a motorcycle early Saturday morning in a Winnipeg suburb and later died, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Amelia Crescent and London Street at about 1:40 a.m. CT after reports of a serious collision. Someone passing through the Valley Gardens neighbourhood found an injured man and called 911.

The 29-year-old man found at the scene was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Investigators say it looks like the man wasn't wearing a helmet when he lost control and crashed the motorcycle.

Police haven't said what caused the crash..

