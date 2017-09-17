Two citizens helped a store security guard take down a Winnipeg man this weekend who has since been charged with several robbery, theft and weapon offences.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly tried to steal $800 worth of merchandise from a store on Sterling Lyon Parkway near Kenaston Avenue.

The man threatened a loss prevention worker at the store with an electric shocking device, who tried to stop him as he left with the stolen material, police said.

He allegedly then tried to force a woman in her 50s from an SUV in the store parking lot, police say, but the loss prevention officer and two others stepped in and grabbed him. Police arrived and arrested the man.

Police say the man was a suspect in two other crimes in the past two months. He broke into the basement of an apartment on Westwood Drive in Winnipeg on Aug. 11, where he used bolt cutters to steal two bikes, police said.

And on Sept. 5, not far from where the bike thefts took place, police say the man made off with $200 in property from a grocery store on Portage Avenue.

He was charged with two counts each of robbery and theft under $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon and breaking and entering, among other offences.

There were six outstanding arrest warrants for the man when he was apprehended Saturday. He remains in custody.

