A Winnipeg man faces charges for allegedly acting as an unauthorized immigration consultant.

The Canada Border Services Agency has laid three charges against Alfredo (Fred) Arrojado, 66, for allegedly misrepresenting himself in order to bring immigrants to Manitoba.

The alleged offences took place from August 2007 to April 2016.

The agency alleges Arrojado acted as an immigration consultant without a licence and misrepresented himself in front of the immigration appeal division of the Immigration and Refugee Board.

Arrojado is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

This is not the first time the CBSA has charged someone in Winnipeg with acting as an unlicensed immigration consultant.

In 2016, the CBSA charged Hae Suk Yoon with five offences for allegedly illegally supplying immigrant workers to local sushi restaurants, some of whom were coerced into giving back part of their paycheques to their employers.

The CBSA also charged Vladmir Bibilov for allegedly scamming more than 80 people into paying him thousands of dollars to help them immigrate when he was not licensed to act as a consultant.