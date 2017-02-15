Winnipeg's Todd MacCulloch says he's still in a bit of shock after finding out earlier this week that he's about to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball of Fame.

"When they told me, I had to ask them if they had the right person," the seven-foot-tall former NBA and Team Canada player said on Wednesday.

"I was always proud to play for Team Canada, but never expected to be bestowed with this honour. It was just a big, positive shock."

In his professional career, MacCulloch represented the Canadian national basketball team 93 times, including an Olympic appearance. He was drafted by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers in 1999 and also played for the New Jersey Nets before a medical condition cut his career short in 2003.

But MacCulloch said he was never drawn to the court growing up, gravitating instead toward the hockey rink. He joined the Shaftesbury Titans basketball team in high school because he wanted to hang out with his friends who were already on it, he said.

"I just love the team aspect of it, and that's what I miss most right now, is not being a part of any team," he said.

"I was lucky to play professionally for four years, which is maybe a little bit longer than even the average. But I'm sad for all of the teams that I've missed by not being a part of [them], and all the stories and adventures."

Since he stopped playing professionally, MacCulloch started the Todd MacCulloch Hoop School Program, which teaches the basics of the sport to inner city kids. He's already recognized in the Manitoba Basketball Hall of Fame and the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

MacCulloch joins Manitoba players Martin Riley, Fred Ingaldson and Carl Ridd in the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.

He'll be inducted in a ceremony in Toronto in the spring.