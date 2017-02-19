Monday marks Louis Riel Day, which means lots of fun things are happening, but some other things might be shut down.

Here's what a roundup of some essentials:

Major malls are open starting at 11 a.m. — including Polo Park, Kildonan Place and St. Vital. Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for stores at cityplace and Bridgwater locations, which are closed.

The province classifies Louis Riel Day as a general holiday, also called a statutory holiday.

According to the province's employment standard's branch, the following types of retail businesses can be open on stat holidays in Manitoba:

Businesses where no more than four people (including the owner) are working at any one time

Restaurants

Pharmacies

Laundromats

Motor vehicle or boat rental, repair and service shops

Places with educational, recreational or amusement purposes

Tourism and recreational facilities including summer resorts

Other retailers selling nursery stock, flowers, garden supplies and accessories, fresh fruit and vegetables, and gasoline and related goods for motor vehicles

Additionally, may municipalities pass a bylaw to allow shopping at other retail businesses not listed

City of Winnipeg services

All civic offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, as will the Winnipeg Parking Authority, public libraries, the city's animal services agency and leisure centres.

Here's what's still going on, and how it might be different from usual:

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

All pools will be closed except Pan Am Pool (open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (open from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Burial grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

