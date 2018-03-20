Winnipeg traffic was snarled by a sinkhole Tuesday.
Just after 3 p.m., the city's traffic account on Twitter tweeted about a possible sinkhole at McPhillips Street at Leila Avenue.
A couple hours later, Winnipeg police tweeted confirming it was a sinkhole.
Northbound McPhillips is closed, police said, as is westbound Leila.
The road closures are expected to be in place until tomorrow.
TRAFFIC ALERT; NORTHBOUND MCPHILLIPS @ LEILA, possible sinkhole, northbound traffic and north-east pedestrian island has been blocked off, police are rerouting northbound traffic down LEILA east and west.Check the WAZE APP for a safer ride home tonight.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/m5gd1ru9Y0—
@WinnipegTMC
North bound traffic on McPhillips at Leila, as well as west bound traffic on Leila will be blocked due to a sink hole. The situation will likely remain the same until Wednesday. #Traffic #Winnipeg @WinnipegTMC—
@wpgpolice