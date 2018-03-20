Winnipeg traffic was snarled by a sinkhole Tuesday.

Just after 3 p.m., the city's traffic account on Twitter tweeted about a possible sinkhole at McPhillips Street at Leila Avenue.

A couple hours later, Winnipeg police tweeted confirming it was a sinkhole.

Northbound McPhillips is closed, police said, as is westbound Leila.

The road closures are expected to be in place until tomorrow.

TRAFFIC ALERT; NORTHBOUND MCPHILLIPS @ LEILA, possible sinkhole, northbound traffic and north-east pedestrian island has been blocked off, police are rerouting northbound traffic down LEILA east and west.