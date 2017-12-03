Looking back on 13½ years at the helm of Winnipeg's Knox United Church, retiring Pastor Bill Millar said the word that leaps to mind is "gratitude."

"The chance to just kind of hang out with those people, and the chance to be in the Central Park community, which is just the most vibrant sort of neighbourhood anyone could ever imagine — I mean, what could improve on that?" he said.

Under Millar's watch, the church has been a hub for community events serving newcomers and refugees, hosting fundraisers and a community kitchen.

'We would be open to any idea that walked through the door that had even the slightest or remotest chance of being sane.' - Knox United Church, retiring Pastor Bill Millar

Last Sunday, he delivered his final sermon to the congregation, and this weekend, the church said farewell to him with a goodbye celebration.

"We've been advocates for and believers in [the idea] that the community can articulate the changes it wants, and it really is able to do that," Millar said. "The park is a testimony to that and the community is a testimony to that. It's about believing in people."

When he arrived at the downtown Winnipeg parish more than a decade ago, his role was to renew the church, Millar said. That started with weekly prayer and pizza, but months later, he and his team still didn't have a plan — so they decided to embrace serendipity.

"[It] seemed to us that, one, we had no better idea at the end of it than at the beginning what God wanted, and, two, we hunched that God was not being intentionally obscure about this," Millar said.

"Three, God would want to let us know somehow, so, four, the most likely way was for it to walk through the door. And so, five, we would be open to any idea that walked through the door that had even the slightest or remotest chance of being sane."

"And really, everything that's happened in that period of time has happened exactly that way, and often quite literally walking through the door. It's about receptivity, not creation."

Millar said he decided to retire for a handful or reasons, including the need to renew the church again.

"I'm old, I'm tired," he said with a laugh. But he was also offered a grant to complete research on how people from different cultures work together, and that's what he's doing next.

"What have we learned in 14 years? How can we build intercultural communities where people can really talk, without sort of the 'Euro' voices dominating." he said.

"But it's that same feature of, you know, just being attentive to the conversation and allowing all the voices to be heard."