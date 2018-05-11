'You'll be tired': 12-year-old kid mayor plans for big day at the helm

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will slide over on Tuesday to make room for a newly-appointed kid mayor.

Nazar Viznytsya, 12, was picked from among 200 eligible applicants to be the city's first minor mayor, Bowman announced on Thursday.

The Henry G. Izaat Middle School student submitted a platform with a bright idea for downtown safety.

"I think it would be a good idea because more street lights in downtown would just make more light, and robbers are less prone to rob someone if there's more light," he told reporters in his first scrum on Thursday.

"A big reason people don't want to come to Winnipeg is because it's scary in downtown, so more light would increase tourism."

Nazar was chosen by a panel including the Hon. Gary Filmon and Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce chair Johanna Hurme. More than 250 kids made submissions describing what they think the mayor does and their big ideas for Winnipeg, and 200 of the submissions were eligible.

Pay equity on agenda for deputy kid mayor

Nazar will step up to the helm on Tuesday to join Bowman in a handful of mayoral tasks including co-chairing the morning's Executive Policy Committee, where he'll present his idea, and meeting with Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth.

"I think it's very busy and you'll be tired at the end of the day," Nazar said.

Bowman also announced a deputy kid mayor, Gabi Wagner, 11. Her submission stood out to judges as a strong runner-up.

Gabi Wagner, 11, was picked as the runner-up for kid mayor based on her submission, which highlighted equal pay for boys and girls. (CBC)

"To make Winnipeg better I think businesses should pay girls as much as they pay boys so that girls growing up like me will have the same chances as boys for for jobs," she wrote in her submission.

She said she got the idea to apply as kid mayor from her mom. She also suggested more carnivals and public celebrations, especially ones outside.

"I think that there's too many people that do electronics and everything. I find it's better to get outside in the sun. It's healthier," she told reporters Thursday.

Nazar said he thinks being mayor would be a nice career, but he never thought he'd get to do it as a kid.

"I never dreamt of this," he said. "It's just unreal."